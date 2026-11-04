Winnipeg Blue Bombers to give QB Collaros every chance to play before naming East final starter

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Head coach Mike O’Shea knows the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be in Montreal on Saturday playing in the East Division final.

Who will be his starting quarterback, though, is an entirely different matter.

Dru Brown orchestrated last weekend’s 25-22 East semifinal win over the Toronto Argonauts. Brown hit Nic Demski on a 23-yard TD pass with 44 seconds remaining, then found Demski for the two-point conversion.

Zach Collaros didn’t suit up due to a rib injury suffered in Winnipeg’s playoff-clinching 34-10 win over B.C. on Oct. 23. Brown replaced Collaros and went 11 of- 11 passing for 185 yards and two TDs as the Bombers outscored the Lions 24-10 in the fourth quarter.

Winnipeg didn’t confirm Brown would start the East semifinal until releasing its depth chart the day before the game. The expectation is the same will happen this week.

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Winnipeg will face a rested Montreal squad that hasn’t played since a 33-16 road win over Toronto on Oct. 23. Quarterback Davis Alexander’s last start was a 44-24 win over Saskatchewan on Oct. 12, a game where he threw for 403 yards with five TDs and an interception while rushing three times for 40 yards.

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Dustin Crum started both of Montreal’s final regular-season games, with Caleb Evans playing the second half of the regular-season finale in Toronto.

The win over Saskatchewan was also the last time Canadian Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead — who finished 1-2 among CFL receivers — both started. Montreal and Winnipeg split their season series 1-1, with each winning at home.

The Alouettes were 9-0 during the regular season at Molson Stadium.

Alexander threw for 697 yards with five TDs versus Winnipeg while completing 70.4 per cent of his passes.

Philpot and Snead were both key figures versus the Bombers. Philpot registered 18 catches for 294 yards and a TD while Snead had 14 receptions for 224 yards and three touchdowns.

Alexander and Philpot are finalists for the CFL’s outstanding player award, along with Edmonton quarterback Cody Fajardo. Philpot is also up for the top Canadian honour.

Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira rushed for 95 yards on 20 carries last week versus Toronto. The CFL rushing leader (1,493 yards, 6.3-yard average) ran for 150 yards on 25 carries (six-yard average) and a TD versus Montreal.

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Ontaria Wilson was Winnipeg’s leading receiver against Montreal with 14 catches for 223 yards and three TDs. The Bombers were 5-3 versus East Division teams and 4-4 during the regular season on the road.