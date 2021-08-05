Sports August 5 2021 10:27am 05:03 Blue Bombers back in action 680 CJOB Sports Director Kelly Moore joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans to tee up the first Bombers game of the 2021 season. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8088216/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8088216/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?