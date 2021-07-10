Menu

July 10 2021 6:15pm
02:26

Blue Bombers open training camp, hit turf for the first time in 19 months

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have officially opened their 2021 training camp after hosting a series of player meetings at IG Field earlier this week. Global’s Marek Tkach was there.

