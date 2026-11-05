Stamp prices are going up for Canadians under Budget 2026

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post will raise the price of stamps starting in 2027 to offset some of the losses incurred by a decline in letter-sending.

Stamp prices will rise to $2 per stamp, according to the federal budget tabled Thursday, up from the current $1.44 per stamp.

The 40 per cent increase will have a “relatively limited impact” on consumers and small businesses, the government said. The budget estimates the change will amount to approximately $6 per year more for individual consumers and $9 per year for small businesses.

“This increase will further offset costs while ensuring continuous affordability,” the budget states.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The price will continue to rise seven per cent per year continuously.

The last time the cost of a stamp increased was in 2025 when it rose 25 per cent to $1.44. Less than 10 years ago, a single stamp cost $1.

Story continues below advertisement

The budget says the increase will bring Canada Post’s stamp pricing “more closely in line with OECD peers.”

2:14 Business Matters: Canada Post moving additional 485K addresses to community mailboxes

The cost of a single stamp in the United Kingdom cost £1.80 (equivalent to approximately $1.89 CAD), whereas in New Zealand a single stamp cost $3.60 NZD (equivalent to approximately $2.82 CAD).

The United States is believed to have the lowest price stamps out of all OECD countries when adjusted for purchasing power parity with one stamp costing $0.82 USD (equivalent to approximately $1.15 CAD).

The budget does not state exactly when the increase will occur just that it will come sometime in 2027.