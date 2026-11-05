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Consumer

Stamp prices are going up for Canadians under Budget 2026

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted November 5, 2026 4:43 pm
1 min read
Canada Post stamps View image in full screen
Stamps displayed at the post office in Englishtown, N.S., May 3, 2012. Lee Brown/The Canadian Press
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Canada Post will raise the price of stamps starting in 2027 to offset some of the losses incurred by a decline in letter-sending.

Stamp prices will rise to $2 per stamp, according to the federal budget tabled Thursday, up from the current $1.44 per stamp.

The 40 per cent increase will have a “relatively limited impact” on consumers and small businesses, the government said. The budget estimates the change will amount to approximately $6 per year more for individual consumers and $9 per year for small businesses.

“This increase will further offset costs while ensuring continuous affordability,” the budget states.

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The price will continue to rise seven per cent per year continuously.

The last time the cost of a stamp increased was in 2025 when it rose 25 per cent to $1.44. Less than 10 years ago, a single stamp cost $1.

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The budget says the increase will bring Canada Post’s stamp pricing “more closely in line with OECD peers.”

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Canada Post moving additional 485K addresses to community mailboxes'
Business Matters: Canada Post moving additional 485K addresses to community mailboxes

The cost of a single stamp in the United Kingdom cost £1.80 (equivalent to approximately $1.89 CAD), whereas in New Zealand a single stamp cost $3.60 NZD (equivalent to approximately $2.82 CAD).

The United States is believed to have the lowest price stamps out of all OECD countries when adjusted for purchasing power parity with one stamp costing $0.82 USD (equivalent to approximately $1.15 CAD).

The budget does not state exactly when the increase will occur just that it will come sometime in 2027.

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