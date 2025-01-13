Canada Post has raised its stamp prices. Here’s what to know

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post customers will now have to pay more for sending mail as the company has raised its stamp prices amid mounting financial losses.

A 25 per cent price hike that was proposed last year went into effect on Monday for domestic and international mail.

The price of individual stamps for a domestic letter is up by 25 cents from $1.15 to $1.44.

The cost of stamps bought in a booklet, coil or pane have also increased from 99 cents to $1.24 per stamp. These represent the majority of stamp sales, according to the Crown corporation.

The new rates will also affect the cost of other products, including U.S., international letter-post and domestic registered mail items – all experiencing an average price hike of 25 per cent.

The rates were proposed in September before the Canada Post strike took place and got final regulatory approval in late November during the countrywide labour disruption.

“Today’s rate change represents a one-time increase of roughly 25 per cent, which is required to better align stamp prices with the rising cost of providing letter mail service to all Canadians,” Canada Post said in a news release on Monday.

“Every year, there are fewer letters to deliver to more addresses, which adds significant cost pressures to the Corporation on top of continued inflationary pressures.”

The national mail carrier estimates that the impact of the price increase for the average Canadian household would be $2.26 per year and $42.17 per year for the average Canadian small business, based on their average annual spending.

The price hikes come after another year of losses for the Crown corporation.

The national mailing service reported a loss before tax of $315 million in the third quarter of 2024 amid a decline in parcel revenue and volumes.

Canada Post’s Q3 revenue from parcels dipped by 5.8 per cent and volumes declined by six-million pieces, or 9.6 per cent, compared with the same time last year.

Canada Post is anticipating another “significant loss” for 2024, which would be the seventh successive annual loss for the company.

After a month-long strike, the company said last week that it was back to full-service levels domestically since resuming operations.

However, Canadians should continue to expect delays for transaction mail, neighbourhood mail and international mail and parcels, the Crown corporation said in a Jan 7. statement.