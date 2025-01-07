Canada Post says it’s back to full domestic service levels after strike

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post says it is now back to full-service levels domestically almost three weeks since resuming operations after a month-long countrywide strike.

However, Canadians should continue to expect delays for transaction mail, neighbourhood mail and international mail and parcels, the Crown corporation said in a statement on Tuesday.

Canada Post said that as of Monday it has “reinstated on-time service guarantees and returned to full service levels for domestic parcels,” adding that its network has now “stabilized.”

“Thank you to everyone for your patience these past few weeks as we’ve worked to safely restore normal operations while managing significant holiday volumes,” the statement said.

“Additional weekend hours have helped us process all accumulated parcels, and we are delivering them across the country,” it added.

More than 55,000 Canada Post workers went on strike on Nov. 15, halting mail and parcel services across the country during the busy holiday shopping season.

Postal workers returned to the job on Dec. 17 after they were ordered by the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to end the strike.

Despite the ramp-up in operations over the last few weeks, the postal service had warned of delays that could continue into early this year.

In its update on Tuesday, Canada Post said it has returned to normal processing for domestic parcels and delivery levels across the country, including in rural and remote areas.

It also said it had “fully caught up on returns and will process new returns based on normal timelines.”

The strike left hundreds of thousands of passports in limbo.