Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada Post says it’s back to full domestic service levels after strike

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted January 7, 2025 11:05 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada Post ramps up service, begins accepting new international mail'
Canada Post ramps up service, begins accepting new international mail
WATCH: Canada Post ramps up service, begins accepting new international mail – Dec 23, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada Post says it is now back to full-service levels domestically almost three weeks since resuming operations after a month-long countrywide strike.

However, Canadians should continue to expect delays for transaction mail, neighbourhood mail and international mail and parcels, the Crown corporation said in a statement on Tuesday. 

Canada Post said that as of Monday it has “reinstated on-time service guarantees and returned to full service levels for domestic parcels,” adding that its network has now “stabilized.”

“Thank you to everyone for your patience these past few weeks as we’ve worked to safely restore normal operations while managing significant holiday volumes,” the statement said.

“Additional weekend hours have helped us process all accumulated parcels, and we are delivering them across the country,” it added.

Click to play video: 'Canadians left waiting for passports after Canada Post strike'
Canadians left waiting for passports after Canada Post strike

More than 55,000 Canada Post workers went on strike on Nov. 15, halting mail and parcel services across the country during the busy holiday shopping season.

Story continues below advertisement

Postal workers returned to the job on Dec. 17 after they were ordered by the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to end the strike.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Despite the ramp-up in operations over the last few weeks, the postal service had warned of delays that could continue into early this year.

In its update on Tuesday, Canada Post said it has returned to normal processing for domestic parcels and delivery levels across the country, including in rural and remote areas.

It also said it had “fully caught up on returns and will process new returns based on normal timelines.”

The strike left hundreds of thousands of passports in limbo. 

Employment and Social Development Canada told Global News on Dec. 30 that Service Canada has begun mailing out the approximately 215,000 printed passports along with other passport program related mail that was in the backlog since Nov. 8.
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices