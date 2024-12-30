Canada Post strike left 215K passports in limbo – and more delays could come

Send this page to someone via email

Service Canada has begun mailing out hundreds of thousands of passports that were held during the month-long Canada Post strike, but more delays could come.

Employment and Social Development Canada told Global News on Monday that the strike had left approximately 215,000 printed passports and other passport program-related mail in the backlog since Nov. 8.

As of Dec. 1, 185,000 passports were stuck in the mail as Service Canada put a temporary hold on mailing out passport packages ahead of the strike. That number went up to 215,000 passports by the time the labour disruption ended on Dec. 17.

“Service Canada has worked with Canada Post on a plan for the resumption of mail service for passport delivery,” Liana Brault, an ESDC spokesperson, said in an emailed statement to Global News.

Despite the ramp-up in services, Canada Post has warned of mail delivery delays that could continue into early next year.

Story continues below advertisement

“Any new passport applications being processed and printed since December 16, 2024, will now be mailed to clients who request mail delivery as usual, however Canada Post has noted that there may be delays through the remainder of 2024 and into January 2025,” ESDC’s Brault said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While the labour disruption continued, Service Canada shipped a limited number of held passports between Dec. 12 and 16, 2024 to select offices for customers who had initially requested mail delivery.

0:39 Canada Post ramps up service, begins accepting new international mail

Canada Post workers returned to the job on Dec. 17 after they were ordered by the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to end the countrywide strike.

Since then, Service Canada has been making its way through the mountain of backlog as Canada Post gradually ramps up its operations.

“As of December 19, Canada Post has started picking up passports we held during the labour disruption for delivery. However, delays are expected as they catch up,” Service Canada says on its website.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadians who are still waiting for their passport and have to travel urgently are advised to contact the Passport Program or visit a Service Canada centre.

“Those who will be travelling in the next 6 weeks should apply for their passport as early as possible at a Service Canada point of service that offers 10-business day service to avoid any delays,” Brault said.

More than 55,000 postal workers went on strike on Nov. 15. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers was seeking wage increases, better pensions and improved health benefits.

On Dec. 15, the CIRB, upon a request from Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon, ordered workers back to work after it determined that Canada Post and CUPW were unlikely to reach a deal by the end of the year.

The Crown corporation said its network became fully operational on Dec. 18.