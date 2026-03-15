Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Brawl-filled N.L. junior hockey game a ‘black eye’ on sport after 572 penalty minutes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2026 2:54 pm
1 min read
A hockey stick readies a shot. View image in full screen
A hockey stick readies a shot. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Newfoundland junior hockey league executive says a recent game that involved three on-ice brawls and resulted in 572 penalty minutes is a “black eye” and an “embarrassment” to the sport in St. John’s.

Boyd Hillier, vice-president of the St. John’s Junior Hockey League, says the violent game was an isolated incident and officials have since handed out suspensions to 18 players and coaches worth a collective total of 53 games.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says the third quarterfinal playoff game on March 7 between the St. John’s Junior Caps and the Southern Shore Junior Breakers had to end early because all four goalies had been thrown out for fighting.

Hillier pointed at the Breakers, saying in an interview that the team decided it “didn’t want to play hockey anymore and wanted to get physical.”

In a post on the Breakers’ Facebook page, the team disagreed with Hillier’s summary, saying it did not reflect the efforts or intentions of the coaches, players or organization.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2023, amateur hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador attracted national attention when the province’s governing body for the sport temporarily banned post-game handshakes, citing “issues” that had led to suspensions.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices