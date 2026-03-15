Canada to release additional 140K barrels of oil per day starting in April

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8 comments

  1. Mister Ed
    March 15, 2026 at 1:12 pm

    PP’s timing always is a month behind the news. He’s talking gas engines. Maybe wait until the Ayatollah opens that straight.

  2. Lloyd Ryan
    March 15, 2026 at 1:00 pm

    This is a drop in the ocean when it comes to the world’s oil supply. At least it is a token gesture by the Liberal Government to show that Canada wants to contribute to the world oil crisis caused by Trump’s reckless Iran war. It’s a step away from when Sock Boy let it slip he wanted to shutdown the oilsands 10 years ago.

  3. John D. Rockefeller
    March 15, 2026 at 12:59 pm

    Cool. Crank it out. lol…times flip on a dime. Carney seems to get stuff done. PP is in Detroit.

  4. Anonymous
    March 15, 2026 at 12:54 pm

    This is drop in the ocean. But at least it is a token something for the liberals to pretend to care about when it comes to the world oil supply. That’s an improvement from when Sock Boy let it slip that he wanted to shutdown the oilsands.

  5. Robbed Blind
    March 15, 2026 at 12:51 pm

    Oil companies wasted no time in applying the gouging factor.
    $2.05 a litre Lower Mainland B.C. this morning

  6. JD Vance
    March 15, 2026 at 12:39 pm

    trump made the us vulnerable over things like the straight of hormuz mining just to delay further his files. Not right in the head. What was his exit plan?

  7. Darren S
    March 15, 2026 at 12:34 pm

    How? We don’t have the capacity or stockpiles.

  8. Try This
    March 15, 2026 at 12:27 pm

    Interesting. Why have we not been doing so already? Canada needs to sell oil.
    The big question is where is it going? Carney is saying India wants it. But we do not have any more capacity to export it. So it is probably going to/through the US. That gives them profits. Hmmm.
    Lets have some in-depth to show it helping countries that are suffering because of the US and Isreal, not letting them profit from the war.

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Canada

Canada to release additional 140K barrels of oil per day starting in April

By Mackenzie Gray Global News
Posted March 15, 2026 11:44 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada ‘reliable’ and ‘low-risk’ oil exporter, will up production amid energy crisis: Carney'
Canada ‘reliable’ and ‘low-risk’ oil exporter, will up production amid energy crisis: Carney
RELATED: Canada 'reliable' and 'low-risk' oil exporter, will up production amid energy crisis: Carney
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Canadian oil production is set to increase by 140,000 barrels per day starting in April, according to the Natural Resources Minister’s office, a part of the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) plan to increase oil supply impacted by the war in Iran.

On late Friday, Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson promised that Canada would contribute 23.6 million barrels as a part of the IEA’s plan to have oil-producing countries release an unprecedented 400 million barrels.

The Natural Resources Minister’s office told Global News the increase in Canada oil is not a part of any emergency production. Instead, the additional barrels will come from already planned increases to production from Alberta’s oil sands.

Canada produced on average 5.3 million barrels per day of crude oil in 2025, according to the Canada Energy Regulator, making the upcoming production jump a 2.6 per cent increase in Canadian supply.

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Click to play video: 'The economic and political costs of a quick end to the US-Iran war'
The economic and political costs of a quick end to the US-Iran war

Canada is the only G7 country that does not have emergency oil reserves but is not required to under IEA rules, due to being a net exporter of oil.

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Global crude oil prices have fluctuated wildly since the United States and Israel started bombing Iran on Feb. 28. At one point, global crude prices briefly surged past US$120 per barrel, levels not see since Russia first invaded Ukraine four years ago.

Iran sits on the north side of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically vital waterway that typically had 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply travel through it on a daily basis.

Those flows have all but vanished due to the war, with Iran having attacked some commercial vessels that attempted to travelling through the Strait of Hormuz and have likely started using underwater mines in the area, according to the United Kingdom’s defence minister.

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–with files from The Canadian Press 

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

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