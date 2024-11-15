Canada Post workers begin ‘nationwide strike’ as talks fail

Send this page to someone via email

The union for Canada Post workers says their members are now on a “nationwide strike” as negotiations with the Crown corporation failed to reach an agreement by Friday.

“Some 55,000 postal workers represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) went on a nationwide strike on Friday, November 15 at 12:01am ET,” the Canadian Union of Postal Workers said in a statement on Friday morning.

“After a year of bargaining with little progress, postal workers made the difficult decision to strike. Canada Post had the opportunity to prevent this strike, but it has refused to negotiate real solutions to the issues postal workers face every day. Instead, Canada Post left us no choice when it threatened to change our working conditions and leave our members exposed to layoffs.”

The statement continued: “Our demands are reasonable: fair wages, safe working conditions, the right to retire with dignity, and the expansion of services at the public post office. Postal workers are proud to serve their communities, and we want to do the job we love. A strike is a last resort. We still believe we can achieve negotiated collective agreements, but Canada Post must be willing to resolve our new and outstanding issues.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:48 How could Canada’s labour disruptions impact holiday deliveries?

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) issued a 72-hour notice of strike action on Tuesday, with it entering a legal strike position as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern this morning.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Hours after the union announced its plans earlier this week, Canada Post issued its own notice of lockout to take effect Friday, noting that its collective agreements with both rural and urban workers would no longer apply.

This isn’t the first work stoppage at the Crown corporation, with union members having conducted rotating strikes in both 2018 and 2011, and Canada Post locking out employees in the latter case.

In both cases, the federal governments at the time — the Liberals in 2018 and Conservatives in 2011 — passed back-to-work legislation to end the strikes.

Organizations representing businesses have warned of the impact ahead of the holiday season.

Story continues below advertisement

Matt Poirier, vice-president of federal government relations for the Retail Council of Canada, told Global News on Wednesday this was the worst time for a work stoppage.

“Thei is one of the main suppliers for mail delivery for retail,” he said. “It couldn’t come at the worst time during the holiday season.”

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business said Thursday it was disappointed about the potential for another work stoppage impacting small businesses and urged both sides to come to an agreement.

MacKinnon has previously said the federal government is hopeful both sides will achieve a deal at the table, adding that Ottawa is providing mediation support to both parties.

If Ottawa were to consider back-to-work legislation, it would need support from either the Bloc Quebecois or Conservatives to pass as the NDP have said they would not vote for such a bill.

The government could also impose binding arbitration to end the work stoppages, as he did earlier this week to end work stoppages at Canada’s largest ports in British Columbia and Quebec.