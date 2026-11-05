Balloon blowing kits sold by Walmart.ca recalled over chemical hazard

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Health Canada is advising the public to stop using balloon blowing kits immediately due to a chemical hazard.

The agency said the kits, distributed by the Chinese companies Tojiyi and PawBabyBloom, were previously available on the Walmart.ca Marketplace.

Balloon blowing kits containing solvents are banned in Canada under the Toys Regulations of the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, Health Canada said.

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The solvent mixture comes in a tube that is squeezed on the end of a plastic straw. Children can then blow through the straw to create a bubble.

“The safety concern is that blowing the balloons exposes a child to inhaling the vapours of any solvents present,” the Health Canada recall states. “If children blow this type of solvent containing balloon for extended periods they may experience early symptoms of central nervous system depression or dysfunction, including euphoria, hallucinations, dizziness, and difficulties with coordination of voluntary movements.”

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Walmart.ca Marketplace reported that six units of the affected products were sold in Canada, according to the health agency. The products have since been removed from sale online.

Health Canada said it has contacted the foreign third-party sellers and is advising consumers to stop using the products immediately.

To date, no incidents or injuries related to these products have been reported, the agency said.