12 people arrested in connection with unsanctioned Guelph homecoming party

Police in Guelph, Ont., say 12 people have been arrested in connection to September’s large unsanctioned university homecoming party.
All the accused are between the ages of 17 and 21.
Police say they each face charges of assault with a weapon, causing a disturbance and two counts of mischief.
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One man faces an additional charge of assaulting a police officer with a weapon.
Videos from an off-campus homecoming party on Sept. 26 showed massive crowds of young people in the streets, with police accusing some of shoplifting and vandalizing local businesses.
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The gathering prompted police, the University of Guelph and the local hospital to form a “homecoming working group” intended to support community safety and accountability.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026.
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