Doug Ford ‘all in’ on ending seasonal time changes if Quebec, eastern U.S. agree

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Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he will be “all in” on ending seasonal time changes only if Quebec and parts of the United States are fully on board.

“I’m easy going. This argument has been going on for decades,” he said. “If Quebec and New York and the eastern corridor of the U.S. wants to do it, I’m all in,” he said.

Quebec Premier Paul St- Pierre Plamondon announced last month that the province is planning to scrap the twice-annual time switch, but the government hasn’t decided yet if it will keep daylight time or standard time for the entire year.

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“(Plamondon) was going to do it, then he pulled back,” said Ford. He said he’s ready to get on the same page once Plamandon is ready.

“At the end of the day, it’s pitch black out there. So I am very open to discussions with the premier of Quebec.”

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Ontario has made regulatory changes to the Time Act and allowed regions west of the 90th meridian to align with Manitoba and keep daylight time. Manitoba decided in September to make daylight time permanent.

The discussion about ending seasonal time changes has been revived for Ontario as Alberta, Manitoba, the Northwest Territories and British Columbia all opted this year to keep daylight time in perpetuity. Saskatchewan does not adjust its clocks.