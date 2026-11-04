Serious injuries reported after bus crash north of Prince George

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A bus crashed north of Prince George on Wednesday morning and police say there are serious injuries.

Mackenzie RCMP said the bus “left the roadway” on Highway 39, south of Mackenzie. Police added that multiple injuries have been reported, including serious injuries.

Multiple ambulances have been requested, along with an air ambulance, RCMP said.

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At this early stage of the investigation, limited details are available.

Highway 39 south of Mackenzie is expected to remain closed for several hours while emergency personnel provide medical care and investigators examine the scene. There are currently no alternate routes around the closure.

“We ask the public to avoid the area and allow emergency personnel the space they need to safely respond to this incident,” Cpl. Brett Urano, RCMP spokesperson, said in a statement.

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“Drivers should expect significant delays and are encouraged to check DriveBC before travelling.”