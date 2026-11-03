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Environment

1 dead, 1 missing in suspected grizzly bear attack on B.C.’s central coast

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 3, 2026 2:52 pm
2 min read
FILE: A grizzly bear is seen fishing for a salmon along the Atnarko river in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park near Bella Coola, B.C. Saturday, Sept 11, 2010.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
FILE: A grizzly bear is seen fishing for a salmon along the Atnarko river in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park near Bella Coola, B.C. Saturday, Sept 11, 2010.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
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A person has died and another person is missing in a suspected grizzly bear attack in the Central Coast region of B.C.

One person was found dead in the Snooka West Trail area near Bella Coola on Monday afternoon after RCMP and Search and Rescue crews were called out, the Ministry of Environment said in a statement.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service was asked to help after evidence at the scene suggested an animal may have been involved in the person’s death, ministry officials said.

A second person has not yet been found.

The pair were reported missing on Sunday, Nov. 1 by family.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victims during this tragic time. We are in contact with the family to offer any support we can as we continue to investigate this incident,” Insp. Jeff Tyre with the B.C. Conservation Office said.

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“We urge people to stay away from Snooka West Trail area for their own safety. We appreciate people’s concerns and the desire to assist but it is critical the public stay out of the area – both due to the danger and to allow officers to do their work.”

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In a statement, Samuel Schooner, elected Chief of the Nuxalk Nation, said that while the full circumstances are still unfolding, they understand first-hand the trauma this incident will inflict on the victims’ family members and on the victim’s of last year’s attack.

Last November, a horrific bear attack in the area sent four people to the hospital, including three young children.

They were on a field trip in Bella Coola from Acwsalcta School when they encountered the bear around 1 p.m. when they were having lunch on a trail near Highway 20 and their school.

Multiple teachers physically intervened, using bear spray and a bear banger, to drive the bear away, but an adult and three students were hurt.

Click to play video: 'Grizzly bears spark conversation in coastal BC community'
Grizzly bears spark conversation in coastal BC community

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said that following the attack on Monday, all resources are being deployed to trap any bears involved and any bears who are captured will be assessed to determine next steps.

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If the bear is determined to be involved, the conservation service said that it will be euthanized.

If anyone has any information to contribute, they are asked to call 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).

— More to come…

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