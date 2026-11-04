Calgary Remembers: Field of Crosses honours Canada’s fallen soldiers for 18th year

A powerful Calgary tradition and visual reminder of the lives sacrificed for our country is now in its 18th year.
Each November since 2009, a park along Memorial Drive just north of downtown Calgary is transformed. More than 3,700 white crosses are erected, each one paying tribute to the thousands of southern Albertans who died defending Canada.
Known as the Field of Crosses and 10 Days of Remembrance, the emotional tribute was the brainchild of Murray McCann.
Located north of the Bow River, just west of the Centre Street Bridge, the Field of Crosses hosts flag raising and lowering ceremonies at sunrise and sunset of each day between Nov. 1 and Nov. 11.
Special guests include school choirs, military personnel and Memorial Cross families. Members of the public are welcome to attend.
On the evening of Nov. 10 — known as the “Night of Lights” — lanterns will be placed in front of each of the crosses, where they will continue to burn until sunrise on Remembrance Day.
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The daily tributes of this year’s ceremonies include:
- Sunday, Nov. 1 — Memorial Cross Families Day
- Monday, Nov. 2 — Royal Canadian Air Force
- Tuesday, Nov. 3 — Royal Canadian Navy
- Wednesday, Nov. 4 — Canadian Army
- Thursday, Nov. 5 — 100th Anniversary of Royal Canadian Legions
- Friday, Nov. 6 —First Responders and Animals in War
- Saturday, Nov. 7 — Youth Day
- Sunday, Nov. 8 — Indigenous Veterans Day
- Monday, Nov. 9 — Women of War (sunrise) / Honouring FOC Jewish Fallen (sunset)
- Tuesday, Nov. 10 — UN Peacekeeper (sunrise) / Night of Lights (sunset)
- Wednesday, Nov. 11 — Remembrance Day, Afghanistan Fallen
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This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which led to NATO invoking Article 5, calling on all members to respond to an attack on any one member. Canada followed the U.S. as it invaded Afghanistan.
Around 40,000 Canadians served in Afghanistan in the years that followed, and 158 Canadian Forces members lost their lives.
Global Calgary news anchor Dallas Flexhaug will be the master of ceremonies for the Field of Crosses Remembrance Day service this year.
For anyone unable to attend in person, the Remembrance Day ceremony will be broadcast live on Global Calgary, hosted by anchor Bindu Suri, beginning Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. local time.
You can watch it online, YouTube, on Global TV and on the STACKTV App.
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