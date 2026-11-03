B.C. hockey team says it wasn’t aware new executive was under RCMP probe

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A junior hockey team in British Columbia says it wasn’t aware an executive it hired was under investigation by the RCMP.

The Nanaimo Clippers said in a statement it has parted ways with Tyler King, a 39-year-old who was arrested Friday at a Canada-U.S. border crossing on child sexual exploitation charges.

The team said the decision to part ways with King was not a determination of the merits of the allegations against him.

“The allegations reported do not relate to his time with the Clippers. Given the timing of his employment, King had no contact with any of our players,” the team said.

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“We have not received, and are not aware of, any complaints or concerns regarding his conduct during his brief time with the Clippers.”

RCMP announced Monday it began investigating King in 2024, around the same time he left the Okotoks Oilers, a team in southern Alberta that plays in the British Columbia Hockey League.

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An employee of the Okotoks Oilers told the RCMP a former staff member was soliciting and compensating players for intimate videos and pictures. The investigation identified multiple victims who were underage minor league hockey players from Saskatchewan and Alberta.

After working in Okotoks, King went to the Clippers and eventually wound up teaching sports journalism at a university in New York state.

RCMP said King had worked with various teams across Alberta, B.C. and Ontario. A spokesperson for the AHL’s Belleville Senators said King was a part-time worker on game nights. He won’t be working with the team while the investigation is ongoing, a spokesperson said.

King is facing three counts of luring a person under 18, sexual exploitation of a young person and making child pornography.

The number of potential victims remains unclear, according to police, who said the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

— with files from Tavi Dhillon and The Canadian Press