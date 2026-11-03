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1 comment

  1. John
    November 3, 2026 at 1:01 pm

    Is Quebec looking for more equalization payments from Alberta to pay for this?

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Canada

Hydro-Québec projects deficit that could force it to rely on U.S. and other provinces

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2026 12:43 pm
1 min read
Hydro Quebec View image in full screen
Hydro Quebec headquarters in Montreal, Thursday, November 14, 2024. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
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Hydro-Québec has released a report suggesting it may need to import electricity from neighbouring provinces or the United States within the next three years.

The state-owned utility’s new supply plan for 2027—2041 projects a high increase in the demand for energy in the coming years.

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The utility expects this demand could cause it to face energy deficits as early as 2029.

Hydro-Québec estimates that the demand for Quebec’s electricity will increase by over 30 per cent by 2041.

The report says the increasing demand is expected to be driven by a number of factors, including the electrification of transportation, data centres, and energy retrofits of buildings that currently rely on fossil fuels.

It also says demand from data centres is expected to grow significantly during the coming years.

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