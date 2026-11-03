Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

No one injured after military chopper damaged in landing on Canadian ship

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2026 9:13 am
1 min read
The damaged tail boom of an RCAF CH-148 Cyclone helicopter is seen on the landing pad of HMCS Ville de Quebec in the Norwegian Sea in an undated handout photo. View image in full screen
The damaged tail boom of an RCAF CH-148 Cyclone helicopter is seen on the landing pad of HMCS Ville de Quebec in the Norwegian Sea in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Royal Canadian Air Force, Cpl G. Cole (Mandatory Credit)
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Defence officials say there were no injuries after a military helicopter was seriously damaged during a night flight landing on a Canadian navy frigate.

A flight safety report from the Department of National Defence says it happened Oct. 6 aboard the HMCS Ville de Québec in the Norwegian Sea.

The report says as the Cyclone helicopter came in for landing, two main rotor blades clipped its tail boom and severed multiple components, including a tail rotor drive shaft.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says the four crew members on board performed an emergency engine shutdown and fled the aircraft.

Officials say none of the four were injured, though the helicopter sustained serious damage.

HMCS Ville de Québec has been at sea since July as part of Operation Reassurance, a NATO mission meant to deter Russian aggression in eastern Europe.

Story continues below advertisement

“While no technical issues have been identified to date, the investigation remains ongoing and continues to focus on material & systems, environmental and human factors,” the report issued Thursday says.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices