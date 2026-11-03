Kelowna to host World Senior Curling Championships in 2027 and 2029

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Kelowna is making a name for itself on the international sporting stage, and curling is becoming a big part of that reputation.

The city has been selected to host the next two World Senior Curling Championships, welcoming athletes from around the world in 2027 and 2029.

View image in full screen The 2027 and 2029 World Senior Curling Championships are 50-and-over events that bring together curlers from countries around the world. Cohan Sassaman

For Kelowna Curling Club General Manager Jock Tyre, the announcement reflects the city’s growing appeal.

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“It’s so exciting because the people wanted to come here. The demand, we actually had people that were saying, please bid, we are so disappointed. We didn’t get to come in 2020. We’re hoping that Kelowna will be hosting it,” Tyre said.

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Kelowna has already hosted several major sporting events, including the 2025 Olympic Curling Qualification event, international figure skating competitions and the B.C. Summer Games.

Tyre says the city’s experienced volunteer base and reputation as a destination make it an attractive host.

“I think what’s great about Kelowna is one, you’ve got some amazing volunteers that really can put on a show without too much problem,” he said. “Two is that it’s just a great place to visit.”

For local curlers, the appeal goes beyond competition. Gary, a longtime member of the curling community, says the sport creates lasting connections.

View image in full screen becomeKelowna won an international bid to host the championships, competing against potential host cities from around the world. The successful bid reflects the city’s growing reputation as an established and popular destination for curling competitions. Cohan Sassaman

“You meet lifetime friends. I mean, I still have friends when I curled juniors that I see or I recognize now.”

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The championships are also expected to bring an economic boost, with athletes, coaches, families and fans spending money at local hotels, restaurants and businesses.

Tyre estimates the club could welcome 500 to 600 people a day during round-robin play, with attendance approaching 1,000 on playoff days.

As Kelowna continues attracting major sporting events, the world will once again be watching the Okanagan.