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Canada

Businesses adjust to darker mornings and schedules in new Manitoba Standard Time

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted November 2, 2026 6:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Businesses adjust to darker mornings and schedules in new Manitoba Standard Time'
Businesses adjust to darker mornings and schedules in new Manitoba Standard Time
Manitobans are adapting to a new time zone impacting IT teams and scheduling issues for construction workers due to darker mornings. Toni De Guzman reports.
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Manitobans are adapting to a new time zone impacting IT teams and scheduling issues for construction workers due to darker mornings.

“You woke up and that map of North America was a lot uglier than it was back in October, but business adjusts, we will find ways to adapt,” said Loren Remillard, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce. “But ultimately this is what Manitobans decided.”

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Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced the province won’t fall back during an interview with 680 CJOB on Sept. 17.

Manitoba joins Alberta, B.C., Northwest Territories, and parts of Northwestern Ontario who also ditched the time change.

Ninety-two per cent of Manitobans wanted to end seasonal time changes, according to the province.

Watch the video above for the full story.

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