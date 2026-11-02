Reward of up to $150K offered for info about 2025 Halifax homicide

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The homicide of Uriah Lemar Black has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Black was found suffering from a gunshot wound on McFatridge Road in Halifax on Feb. 20, 2025.

At the time, police said they responded to the community of Fairview just before 6:30 a.m., where officers found an unconscious and wounded man on the sidewalk.

View image in full screen Uriah Lemar Black was found wounded on McFatridge Road in Halifax on Feb. 20, 2025. Jake Webb/Global News

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service later ruled his death a homicide.

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“Investigators believe people may have information that could help advance this investigation,” said Attorney General and Minister of Justice Scott Armstrong in a news release.

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“I urge anyone who knows anything about what happened to Mr. Black to contact the rewards program and help bring answers to his loved ones.”

Anyone with information can call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090. Those who come forward must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court.

According to the provincial government, the reward amount will be based on the “investigative value” of the information provided.