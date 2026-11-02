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Crime

Reward of up to $150K offered for info about 2025 Halifax homicide

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted November 2, 2026 12:00 pm
1 min read
The Government of Nova Scotia is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the homicide of Uriah Lemar Black. View image in full screen
The Government of Nova Scotia is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the homicide of Uriah Lemar Black. Provided/Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes
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The homicide of Uriah Lemar Black has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Black was found suffering from a gunshot wound on McFatridge Road in Halifax on Feb. 20, 2025.

At the time, police said they responded to the community of Fairview just before 6:30 a.m., where officers found an unconscious and wounded man on the sidewalk.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Halifax on Feb. 20, 2025, leaving one man dead. View image in full screen
Uriah Lemar Black was found wounded on McFatridge Road in Halifax on Feb. 20, 2025. Jake Webb/Global News

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service later ruled his death a homicide.

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“Investigators believe people may have information that could help advance this investigation,” said Attorney General and Minister of Justice Scott Armstrong in a news release.

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“I urge anyone who knows anything about what happened to Mr. Black to contact the rewards program and help bring answers to his loved ones.”

Anyone with information can call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090. Those who come forward must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court.

According to the provincial government, the reward amount will be based on the “investigative value” of the information provided.

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