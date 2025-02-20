Menu

Crime

Man found shot on Halifax sidewalk dies in hospital: police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 20, 2025 11:56 am
1 min read
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Halifax on Feb. 20, 2025, leaving one man dead. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Halifax on Feb. 20, 2025, leaving one man dead. Jake Webb/Global News
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found injured on a sidewalk Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to McFatridge Road in the community of Fairview just before 6:30 a.m., where officers found an unconscious and wounded man.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The incident is being treated as a homicide. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is conducting an autopsy and identification details will not be provided until the autopsy has concluded,” HRP said in an afternoon news release.

Police note they do not believe this was a “random event.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

