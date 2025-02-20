Man found shot on Halifax sidewalk dies in hospital: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found injured on a sidewalk Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to McFatridge Road in the community of Fairview just before 6:30 a.m., where officers found an unconscious and wounded man.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The victim was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The incident is being treated as a homicide. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is conducting an autopsy and identification details will not be provided until the autopsy has concluded,” HRP said in an afternoon news release.

Police note they do not believe this was a “random event.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.