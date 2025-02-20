Man found shot on Halifax sidewalk dies in hospital: police

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found injured on a sidewalk Thursday morning.
Police say they responded to McFatridge Road in the community of Fairview just before 6:30 a.m., where officers found an unconscious and wounded man.
The victim was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“The incident is being treated as a homicide. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is conducting an autopsy and identification details will not be provided until the autopsy has concluded,” HRP said in an afternoon news release.
Police note they do not believe this was a “random event.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.
