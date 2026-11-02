Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


4 comments

  1. Mac'D
    November 2, 2026 at 10:09 am

    Is Trump involved!!

  2. George
    November 2, 2026 at 9:59 am

    Global is Canadian…why do you even mention Americans??? USA is not important anymore….

  3. Ben
    November 2, 2026 at 9:40 am

    My thoughts are with all affected.

  4. Jack Wilson
    November 2, 2026 at 9:32 am

    1? This is hardly news.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian national, 4 Americans among 69 dead in Spain train collision

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 2, 2026 9:22 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘We feel so powerless’: Family of Spain train crash victims speak out'
‘We feel so powerless’: Family of Spain train crash victims speak out
WATCH ABOVE: 'We feel so powerless': Family of Spain train crash victims speak out
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Canadian and four Americans were among the 69 people killed in last week’s high-speed train collision in Spain, authorities said.

So far, 66 of the dead have been identified, authorities said late Sunday.

Most of those killed — 54 of the 69 victims — were Spanish nationals. The crash took place last Wednesday when a high-speed train slammed into another that had stopped on the tracks.

Other foreigners among the fatalities who have been identified include one each from France, Japan, Argentina, Mexico, Portugal, Tunisia and the Czech Republic.

Click to play video: 'Spain tries to grapple with deadly train collision; officials confirm 69 deaths'
Spain tries to grapple with deadly train collision; officials confirm 69 deaths

Authorities said they have three bodies still to identify and three people reported missing — two Australians and one Japanese.

Story continues below advertisement

The crash in the province of Toledo came just nine months after another collision farther south on the same Madrid-Seville line killed 46 people. The collisions have shaken confidence in the Spanish rail network that has long been hailed for its speed and safety.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has pledged an investigation and improvements to restore trust in the system that carried some 45 million travelers last year, including millions of tourists.

The crash happened one month before a Nov. 29 general election in which Sánchez is seeking to extend his eight-year premiership. He is now facing questions about the safety of the railways and investments under his governments in Spanish infrastructure.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices