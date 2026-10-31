4 dead, 2 injured following collision near Guelph, Ont.

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Four people are dead and two others are in hospital following a single-vehicle collision early Saturday morning south of Guelph, Ont.

Wellington OPP, fire and paramedic services responded to reports of the collision on Watson Road South between Maltby Road East and Wellington Road 34 shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

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Details of the collision are sparse but police said six people were inside the vehicle at the time.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

As the investigation continues, Watson Road South remains closed.