Dru Brown to start for Winnipeg Blue Bombers in East semifinal versus Argos

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Dru Brown will start at quarterback Saturday when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers visit the Toronto Argonauts in the East semifinal.

Brown’s status was confirmed when Winnipeg released its depth chart Friday.

The move wasn’t a surprise as incumbent Zach Collaros (ribs) was listed as questionable for the playoff game.

Brown replaced an injured Collaros in last week’s 34-10 win over the B.C. Lions, completing all 11 passes he attempted for 185 yards and two TDs.

Chad Kelly will start Saturday’s game for Toronto.

Kelly didn’t play in Toronto’s regular-season finale versus Montreal last week due to a knee injury but was a full participant in practice this week.

Kelly understands how important game management will be in the East Division semifinal but a message from home emphasized that point.

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The two teams split their regular-season series 1-1 but both contests were played in Manitoba due to World Cup games being staged in southern Ontario.

This week, Kelly, of Buffalo, N.Y., signed a five-year extension with Toronto that will pay him over $1 million annually. The deal comes after the ’23 CFL outstanding player established career highs in passing yards (5,067) and TDs (33).

But Kelly, 32, also threw a CFL-high 24 interceptions, some coming when he pressed to make the big throw downfield. Kelly has continuously said this season it’s important he manage games, sustain drives and not force matters.

“I got a text from my uncle Jim this morning,” Kelly said Friday. “He said, ‘Take what the defence gives you.’

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“I’ve got to make sure I come out managing the situation and knowing when I can take my shots but just trying to feel the flow of the game and get comfortable out there.”

Kelly’s uncle is none other than Jim Kelly, the Hall of Fame quarterback who guided the Buffalo Bills to four straight Super Bowl appearances in the 1990s.

Toronto averaged a CFL-best 342.5 passing yards per game and was tied with Montreal for most TD passes (39). Winnipeg’s defence allowed the fewest passing yards (272.1 per game) and completions (389) during the regular season.

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But a challenge Toronto’s offence presents is a receiving corps that had four 1,000-yard performers, Damonte Coxie, Tyler Kahmann and Canadians David Ungerer III and Kevin Mital – a franchise first.

“That’s huge,” Kelly said. “You just know where they’re going to be at all times.

“Everyone has understood to run fast every play (because) you might get the ball. We just try to make sure we’re on the same page and paint the picture the way it’s supposed to be painted.”

Kahmann was named the CFL’s top rookie Friday after registering 77 catches for 1,092 yards and eight TDs.

There could be opportunities for Toronto to establish its ground game as Winnipeg was ranked eighth (117.4 yards per game) against the run. But the Argos only rushed for 72.2 yards per game, second worst in the CFL.

“Well, you’d like to think so (there be chance for Toronto to run versus Winnipeg),” said Argos head coach Mike Miller. “But it’s another thing when you hit the field and you’ve got to go out and start moving guys around and make things happen.”

The Bombers have the CFL’s fifth-ranked ground game (101.6 yards per game) but it’s spearheaded by Canadian Brady Oliveira. The Winnipeg native led the league in rushing attempts (237), yards (1,493), 100-yard games (eight) and runs of 10-plus yards (44).

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Miller has a rather novel idea of how Toronto might try to slow Oliveira down.

“Try to sneak 15 guys on the field, maybe,” he said. “Hey look, I think he (Oliveira) is a future Hall of Famer.

“That offensive line is formidable just like their defensive front. That (running football) is the cornerstone of what they do for a reason. It’s a great challenge for us; one we’re looking forward to.”

Brown replaced an injured Collaros in last week’s 34-10 win over the B.C. Lions, completing all 11 passes he attempted for 185 yards and two TDs.

Both teams also have big-time kick returners who can immediately change the flow of a game.

This week, Winnipeg’s Trey Vaval was named the CFL’s top special-teams player for the second straight year, a league first after leading the way in total return yards (2,868). Toronto’s Janarion Grant had three return TDs this season, tying him with Calgary’s Tyreik McAllister for tops.

“Those two returners are unreal,” Miller said. “As we’ve seen, they can break a game wide open with the next return.

“It’s all three phases, really, that’s what it’s all about. You might have one unit that’s down or two (but) the other one has to pick everybody else up and buy time for things to kick in.”

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Toronto is hosting a playoff game for the fifth time in six seasons. The Argos are 33-17-1 at home during the post-season.

This marks the 10th straight season Winnipeg is in the playoffs. But the Bombers are 24-34 as the visiting team in the post-season and last year dropped a 42-33 decision to Montreal in the East semifinal.