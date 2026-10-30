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Sports

Elks sign GM Ed Hervey to contract extension

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2026 12:29 pm
2 min read
Edmonton Elks vice-president of football operations and general manager Ed Hervey speaks during a press conference in Edmonton on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. The Elks announced a contract extension for Hervey on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks vice-president of football operations and general manager Ed Hervey speaks during a press conference in Edmonton on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. The Elks announced a contract extension for Hervey on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JJF
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EDMONTON – Ed Hervey has helped engineer another turnaround in Edmonton, and the Elks are keeping their general manager around for the “foreseeable future.”

The CFL club announced Friday it has signed its vice-president of football operations and general manager to a contract extension but did not disclose terms of the deal.

Hervey, who began his second stint overseeing Edmonton’s football operations in November 2024, has guided the Elks’ rise from the bottom of the West Division to first place with a 13-5 record this season.

The turnaround comes after Edmonton missed the playoffs for six consecutive seasons. Only 18 players remain from the roster Hervey inherited when he returned to the helm.

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“When Ed Hervey returned to Edmonton, he took on an incredibly challenging assignment,” Elks president and CEO Chris Morris said in a statement.

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“What Ed has accomplished goes well beyond wins and losses. He has helped rebuild the foundation of this football club, creating a culture of accountability, commitment, and shared purpose.”

The Elks will host their first home playoff game since 2015 when they entertain either the B.C. Lions or Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Division final next weekend.

Hervey previously served as Edmonton’s general manager from 2013 to 2016, helping turn a 4-14 team into Grey Cup champions in 2015. He has an 81-81 career record as a CFL general manager, which also includes stops with the B.C. Lions (2018-19) and Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2024).

The former CFL all-star receiver spent his entire eight-year playing career with Edmonton before moving into scouting in 2007.

“Our fans deserve a winner, and we will continue to do everything in our power to bring a championship back to Edmonton,” Hervey said.

The announcement comes two days after the Elks extended head coach Mark Kilam’s contract through the 2029 season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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