Argonauts’ Kahmann named CFL’s outstanding rookie

TORONTO – Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Tyler Kahmann is the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie.
Kahmann became the sixth Argonaut to receive the honour Friday, and the first since cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers — now with the NFL’s New York Jets — in 2023.
The 26-year-old from Haysville, Kans., registered 77 catches for 1,092 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season, helping Toronto (9-9) finish second in the East Division standings.
The Argos host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the East semifinal on Saturday.
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Kahmann earned 30 first-place, 11 second-place and three third-place votes out of 52 ballots from the Football Reporters of Canada.
The six-foot-three, 206-pound receiver totalled 186 points of a maximum 260, finishing ahead of B.C. Lions linebacker Parker McKenna (106) and Winnipeg defensive back Major Williams (63).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2026.
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