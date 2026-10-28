‘Indestructible’ Downtown Eastside toilet suddenly out of service

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Questions surround the sudden closure of a public washroom in downtown Vancouver.

The facility, located at Main and Powell Streets, is closed unexpectedly only just shy of five months after opening.

The toilet is built by a company called Portland Loo, which claims their products “are designed specifically to prevent problems that are commonly experienced with public toilets. The sleek and modern kiosk discourages crime with graffiti-proof wall panels and open grating.”

The freestanding structure was billed as “so durable, it’s almost indestructible” when the Vancouver Park Board installed two in CRAB Park.

They survived more than two years during an encampment, but the one at Main and Powell streets has not been as durable.

People in the neighbourhood say someone had actually been living in the washroom for about a week before a sign appeared saying it was closed for repairs.

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“Previously there was one here for a number of years,” community member Nat Canuel said.

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“The self-cleaning one, but that sat broken for years and then they bought this one in time for World Cup and it only lasted four months and now no one has a bathroom anymore.”

4:40 DTES at risk of losing two public restrooms

There are six Portland Loos in Vancouver. Five are managed by the Park Board: two in CRAB Park, two in Columbia Park, and one in Coopers’ Park.

The City of Vancouver manages the Portland Loo at the intersection of Powell and Main, which opened June 8, 2026.

“These installations are part of the City’s broader effort to improve public health, cleanliness and access to essential amenities while supporting residents, businesses and visitors in some of Vancouver’s busiest neighbourhoods,” the city said in an email statement.

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Officials confirmed that the procurement and installation cost for the facility at Main and Powell was $446,145. Annual maintenance is approximately $95,000.

The City of Vancouver could not confirm if the cost to repair the washroom will come from the $95,000 maintenance budget or require extra funding.

“The repair is either for a lock part or for the replacement of the lock system,” the city said.

“We do not anticipate it being a large cost either way, and it may fall within our current budget for annual maintenance, which is largely for servicing, or require some extra funding.”