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Persian Saffron Rice with Chicken and Crispy Golden Crust

Serves: 6–8

Prep time: About 30 minutes

Cooking time: About 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

For the chicken:

2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 medium onion, quartered

½ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

About 1½ cups water

½–1 teaspoon ground sour grape (ghoreh powder), to taste

For the saffron rice:

3 cups basmati rice

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 large egg yolks

3 tablespoons melted butter

2 tablespoons neutral oil

½ teaspoon ground saffron

3 tablespoons hot water

1 teaspoon salt

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For the garnish:

⅓ cup dried barberries (zereshk)

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon sugar, optional

2 tablespoons slivered pistachios

2 tablespoons slivered almonds

Instructions

1. Bloom the saffron:

Mix the ground saffron with 3 tablespoons of hot water and let it sit for 10–15 minutes.

2. Cook the chicken:

Place the chicken, onion, turmeric, salt, pepper and water in a saucepan. Cover and simmer for about 25–30 minutes, until the chicken is cooked and tender. Remove the chicken and shred or cut it into bite-sized pieces.

3. Prepare the rice:

Rinse the basmati rice several times. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and add the rice. Cook for about 6–7 minutes, until the outside of the rice is tender but the centre is still slightly firm. Drain well.

4. Prepare the saffron mixture:

In a large bowl, combine the yogurt, egg yolks, melted butter, oil, salt and bloomed saffron. Add the drained rice and gently mix until the rice is evenly coated.

5. Assemble the Tahchin:

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Generously grease a deep oven-safe baking dish. Press half of the saffron rice into the bottom. Add the chicken in an even layer, then cover with the remaining rice and gently press it down. Cover tightly with aluminum foil.

6. Bake:

Bake for about 60 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for another 15–20 minutes, until a deep golden crust has formed. Let it rest for about 10 minutes, then carefully flip it onto a serving platter.

7. Garnish:

Quickly sauté the barberries in butter for about 30–60 seconds, adding a little sugar if desired. Spoon them over the Tahchin and garnish with slivered pistachios and almonds.