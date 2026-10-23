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Canada

Canadian woman dies in U.S. over fear of crossing through B.C. for medical care

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 23, 2026 6:55 pm
1 min read
Canadian Paige Adamson, who lived in Point Roberts, Wash., is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by her son, Dylan Adamson. Dylan Adamson says his 61-year-old mother died after taking a fall and refusing to seek treatment because she was afraid of leaving the United States, where immigration authorities had recently commenced deportation proceedings against her, alleging she had illicitly voted in 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Dylan Adamson . View image in full screen
Canadian Paige Adamson, who lived in Point Roberts, Wash., is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by her son, Dylan Adamson. Dylan Adamson says his 61-year-old mother died after taking a fall and refusing to seek treatment because she was afraid of leaving the United States, where immigration authorities had recently commenced deportation proceedings against her, alleging she had illicitly voted in 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Dylan Adamson . SDV
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A U.S. immigration lawyer says his Canadian client died after failing to seek medical care over fears she would be detained and deported by U.S. authorities.

Paige Adamson, 61, died on Sunday in the U.S. enclave of Point Roberts, which is only accessible from Canada.

Lawyer Len Saunders said Adamson was injured and needed medical attention, but was afraid to cross through B.C. to Bellingham to seek medical care because the last time she returned to the U.S., she was interrogated and threatened with deportation.

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“She was advised not to leave the U.S., because if she did leave and come back, she could be taken into custody and taken down to Tacoma,” Saunders said.

“So she was fearful of reentering Canada, then trying to return to the United States.”

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Point Roberts does have a medical clinic, but it is not clear if Adamson sought medical attention there or if she could be treated there.

Saunders said Adamson had lived in the U.S. for 14 years and had a green card, but was expected to attend a deportation hearing next month.

He added that about six other Canadians living in Washington State are facing deportation.

There is no word on what caused Adamson’s death, but friends said she had fallen recently and died at home on Sunday.

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