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Crime

Toddler in critical condition after group of children struck by vehicle in Oshawa

By Staff Global News
Posted October 21, 2026 1:05 pm
1 min read
Durham police View image in full screen
Durham police cruiser in Oshawa, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Police say a two-year-old girl has been rushed to a trauma centre after she was struck by a vehicle in Oshawa. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
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A two-year-old girl is in critical condition and four other children are also in hospital with minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham police said the incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police announced at an afternoon news conference that the children were walking in the area of Ryerson Crescent and Sheridan Way with a daycare worker when they were all struck. The daycare worker, a woman, has also been taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

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The two-year-old was airlifted by Ornge ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Investigators are at the scene looking into the cause of the incident, said Acting Sgt. Nicolas Gluckstein at the collision scene.

“We’ll look at any kind of distracted driving, whether it was cell phones or eating or anything of that nature. We’ll look at impairments, whether that’s a factor,” he said.

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The driver has also been taken to hospital with minor injuries, and police suggested that it may be related to the emotional impact of the incident. Gluckstein said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The intersection is shut down while police investigate.

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