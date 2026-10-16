Guelph homecoming drew up to 15,000 people, generated $91K in policing costs

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A University of Guelph homecoming party that became unruly last month drew up to 15,000 people and resulted in roughly $91,000 in policing costs, a new report indicates.

The report presented to the Guelph Police Service Board Thursday showed a sharp increase in demand for police services on Sept. 26, the day of the off-campus gathering.

“A post-event assessment estimated that approximately 13,000 to 15,000 people were present within a selected area of Chancellor’s Way, east of Edinburgh Road,” the report states.

“The Guelph Police Service recorded approximately 550 incidents across the city. Of these, approximately 250 were identified as directly associated with Homecoming.”

Police calls more than doubled during homecoming

The report said the average Saturday in September generated approximately 250 incidents. The 550 recorded incidents represented an increase of more than 100 per cent over the average Saturday call volume cited in the report.

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The highest hourly call volume occurred at 2 p.m. Police received 31 service calls during that hour, roughly one call every two minutes.

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Video from the event showed partygoers throwing objects into large crowds, while students described glass bottles, metal water bottles, sticks and other debris being hurled through the air.

Some students told Global News they chose to leave when the situation escalated.

Police were out in full force during the gathering and eventually deployed tactical officers to help restore order.

Operation generated 874.5 overtime hours

Emergency responders treated multiple people for injuries, including cuts and lacerations, and also responded to several intoxication-related medical calls.

The report identified 11 criminal incidents associated with the gathering, including seven assaults, one offensive weapons occurrence, one disturb-the-peace occurrence, one mischief involving public property and one mischief involving a vehicle.

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Six arrests were made during the event. Four involved public intoxication, one involved an alleged assault and one involved causing a disturbance.

Roughly 70 provincial offence notices were issued as well, with most involving open liquor.

Four property damage reports were made, including damage to a Guelph Transit bus shelter, two vehicles on Chancellor’s Way and other personal property. Several businesses also filed complaints that remain under investigation, the report said.

“Homecoming operations involved approximately 88 police and civilian members and generated 874.5 overtime hours as of the date of this report,” the report reads.

“Total costs were approximately $91,000. The University of Guelph supported the deployment of 22 officers to support this event.”

The report added the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are expected.

Police announced earlier this month that they are forming a working group with the city, the University of Guelph and Guelph General Hospital to help manage large, unsanctioned gatherings.