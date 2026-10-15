RCMP won’t reveal toxicology results in crash that killed 2, including Roughrider Captain

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Results of the toxicology report of Jayden Dalke, the Saskatchewan Roughrider who was involved in a fatal collision this summer, will not be shared publicly according to RCMP.

Two people, Bhishma Rajyaguru, 22, and 30-year-old Dalke, died in the collision on Highway 11 between Lumsden and Regina on July 18. Almost three months later, the Saskatchewan RCMP said in a news release Thursday its collision reconstruction investigation has concluded.

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The details communicated Thursday confirmed the information that was previously shared by Mounties, including that the silver SUV Dalke was driving was in the southbound lane heading northbound on the highway.

The reconstruction investigation also affirmed alcohol and cannabis were in the linebacker’s vehicle, the RCMP said. Whether Dalke had ingested those intoxicants remains unclear, as police are not releasing his toxicology report, claiming it is personal health information.

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“The (Saskatchewan) Coroner’s Service has advised the RCMP they will not be releasing this information publicly,” it added, noting consultations were conducted with the RCMP’s Information Management Team and the families involved.

Police said it did not locate cannabis or alcohol in the black SUV Rajyaguru was driving.

Further information regarding the circumstances of the fatal collision will not be shared publicly, as it will never be presented in court, according to police.