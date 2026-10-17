Watch live: B.C. municipal election results 2026

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British Columbians went to the polls on Saturday, Oct. 17, to vote in the 2026 B.C. municipal election.

Global BC will have complete coverage of the municipal elections on TV, radio and online.

We will be live on Global BC, BC1, Global Okanagan, CKNW and STACKTV for our Global News election special from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. PT.

The show will also be livestreamed at the top of this page and on the Global BC YouTube channel.

The special will be hosted by Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui and Keith Baldrey, with Ben O’Hara-Byrne providing live results throughout the show and reporters out in the field and around the Lower Mainland and Kelowna.

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CKNW host Jas Johal will also be hosting a panel of experts for analysis and insight.

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You can find your municipality, candidates and results here.

The interactive results table will be automatically updated when a candidate is projected as the winner.

General local elections are being held for mayors and municipal councillors, regional district directors, school board trustees, park boards in Vancouver and Cultus Lake and the Islands Trust.

Each local government in B.C. manages its own voting stations.