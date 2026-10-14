Video shows suspect sought for arson, shooting at Vaughan business

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Investigators with York Regional Police are searching for a man in connection with a suspected arson and shooting at the same Vaughan business earlier this year.

The first incident happened on April 18. Officers said they attended a business in the area of Islington Avenue and Kellam Street shortly before 10 a.m. after an employee reported the smell of gasoline.

Investigators arrived and confirmed there was no fire, police said in a news release.

No injuries were reported.

Security video from the business shows one suspect approaching the main doors at 6:30 a.m. holding a jerrycan. The suspect pours what appears to be an accelerant on the ground in front of the main doors.

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The suspect steps back and throws large rocks at the windows before fleeing.

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Police said it is unknown if there was any attempt to ignite the accelerant.

The suspect is described as approximately 40 years old. He was seen wearing a black baseball cap with a gold sticker, a black hoodie and dark-coloured construction boots, police said.

Investigators believe the same suspect was involved in a shooting at the same business the following week.

On April 22, officers arrived at the same business at 5:40 a.m. after receiving a call about the sound of gunshots and a possible fire.

Police determined the business sustained damage due to gunfire and the front glass door was smashed, YRP said in a news release.

No injuries were reported.

Surveillance video from that incident shows a lone suspect walking up to the main doors at 5:30 a.m. that morning holding a jerrycan and a duffel bag.

The suspect fires a gun multiple times towards the front door and enters the business with the jerrycan. A small fire ignites inside and the suspect runs away.

Police said the fire subsided on its own and no injuries were reported.

In the second incident, the suspect was wearing a black mask, a purple hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

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Investigators said a black minivan with tinted windows is observed in both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York police.