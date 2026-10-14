Toronto police recover military ammo in kidnapping probe involving 3 soldiers

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Three Canadian Armed Forces members are among seven people facing 82 charges after a kidnapping call snowballed into a larger probe, Toronto police say.

Police Chief Myron Demkiw and Supt. Joe Matthews said Wednesday military ammunition was recovered during the investigation, which began on July 25 when officers were called to a reported abduction near Finch and Bayview avenues.

The victim in that case was targeted as he approached his vehicle and was abducted at gunpoint, Demkiw alleged. The victim was handcuffed and assaulted while the suspects allegedly tried to access his cryptocurrency assets, he added.

Matthews said the victim was released and was threatened not to call police. Within 24 hours, two suspects were arrested.

The investigation that unfolded led to further arrests in August and September, and the discovery that three of the seven people arrested are members of the military.

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“Their training that they had received through the military is quite concerning, not only to the victims of this type of violence but also to our officers who may encounter them,” Matthews said.

“These are highly trained individuals with access to firearms and that creates a lot of concern for not only our community but our officers.”

Who are the CAF members facing charges?

The Department of National Defence (DND) announced last week that Bombardiers Sachintha Fernando and James Moreau were arrested. Matthews identified Jack Milley, 24, as being a member of the military Wednesday. He did not share details about his role in the army.

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Global News has reached out to DND for comment.

Fernando, 22, and Moreau, 29, were arrested on Aug. 11 and face a total of 49 charges, including kidnapping for ransom, forcible confinement and use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

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Miley has been charged with multiple offences, including kidnapping for ransom with a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Fernando and Moreau are members of the 7th Toronto Regiment, a DND spokesperson told Global News last week.

Moreau enrolled in the Canadian Army as a reservist in March 2018 and Fernando enrolled in the Canadian Army as a reservist in January 2020, the spokesperson said.

Fernando has not been deployed on a CAF operation, whereas Moreau served on Operation LASER in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both soldiers were removed from military duties after their arrests, and their access to military equipment, facilities and bases was restricted, the DND spokesperson said.

They remain members of the military pending the outcome of an administrative review, a formal process used to assess matters that may affect a member’s continued service while providing procedural fairness.

How did the investigation snowball?

Shortly after police made their first arrests, investigators identified additional suspects and began executing search warrants across the Greater Toronto Area, Matthews said.

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By Sept. 24, seven people were arrested and 82 charges were laid.

A shotgun, two 9 mm firearms with 3D printed receivers, a third 9 mm firearm that was not safely stored, two silencers, cell phones, portable radios, a money counter, firearm storage boxes, methamphetamine and cocaine were some of the items seized, Matthews said.

Police also recovered roughly 2,500 rounds of assorted ammunition that Matthews said belonged to the military.

“What began as an abduction investigation became a firearms investigation, a drug investigation and ultimately a much broader criminal investigation,” he said.

“Our responsibility is to adapt alongside those threats. Whether offenders use intimidation, firearms violence or technology to commit these crimes, our investigators will continue to pursue them and hold them accountable.”

Who else is facing charges?

Toronto residents Raheem Bishop-Jackson, 24, Saiefeddine Adem, 22, Christian Darbandi, 39, and Suhaib Alekozai, 39, are also facing charges.

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Police aren’t seeking additional suspects, but the investigation remains ongoing, Matthews said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.