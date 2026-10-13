Officials say N.S. had ‘most successful’ year for doctor recruitment, but gaps in care remain

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Officials in Nova Scotia say efforts to bring doctors to the province have been working, citing last year as a record year for recruitment.

Leaders in physician recruitment told a legislative committee Tuesday that the province has welcomed more than 1,000 doctors to the province since 2020.

“Last year was our most successful recruitment year,” said Katrina Philopoulos, Nova Scotia Health’s physician recruitment director.

“We welcomed 278 physicians to the province, including 111 family medicine physicians — a 25 per cent increase from the year before — and 167 specialists, resulting in a net gain of 199 doctors.”

She noted that the province is on track for another strong year in recruitment, with 126 physicians recruited and practising so far.

Internationally-trained physicians account for 40 per cent of all physician recruitment.

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“These results are not by accident. They are the outcome of a deliberate strategy, a sustained investment, and strong partnership across the health-care system,” she said, adding there’s still more work to do.

2:14 Women’s health rally calls for more work to address gaps in care

Opposition critics point out the shortfalls in the health-care system, especially in women’s health.

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“There are emails in my inboxes, folks who are determined that they’re never going to be able to have a child in Nova Scotia because their wait for gynecological care is so long,” said NDP MLA Lisa Lachance.

“I just want to say that there’s lots of places where we still have gaps.”

The province currently has two vacancies for OB/GYNs, or obstetrician-gynecologists.

Kathleen DeCoste, senior executive director with the province’s Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment, told the committee the government is working on improvements.

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“What I can say is we’re looking at those numbers. We’re looking at those wait times. We’re looking at what Nova Scotians need,” she said.

“And we’re trying our best to plan for what the system needs to look like to meet those needs.”

Meanwhile, the latest doctor waitlist update shows that as of Sept. 1, there are 52,771 names registered. That’s a decline of just over 1,800 people from the previous month.