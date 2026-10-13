David Eby defends his family’s use of $10-a-day daycare program

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BC NDP leader David Eby revealed over the weekend that his family has benefited from the province’s $10-a-day childcare program.

Global News asked the question on Monday morning on the campaign trail and Eby said one of his children is part of the program.

The program was started by Eby’s predecessor John Horgan in partnership with the federal government under former prime minister Justin Trudeau and despite growing demand, Eby’s government announced a three-year pause on expanding it this past spring.

That comes as many across B.C. still struggle to find affordable daycare spots.

Advocates say B.C. continues to be the most expensive province for child care, with many parents paying between $40 to $100 a day. Only 10 per cent of B.C. childcare spaces are dedicated as $10 a day.

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In response to the criticism, Eby says his child was at the daycare already before it was designated as $10-a-day.

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When asked on Tuesday morning, Eby said his family “donated the difference” to the childcare provider so that other families in the area could benefit.

“My focus is to make sure British Columbians benefit from affordable child care,” Eby said.

“That’s why we put it into the agreement with the federal government so more British Columbians could benefit; that’s why we’re expanding before and after school care. And unfortunately, and perhaps because of their total disinterest, frankly, historically, and continuing in young families, the Conservatives are proposing to cut that program.”

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In a statement issued on Monday, the BC Conservatives did not state they would cut the program, but did call the admission from Eby “shocking.”

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“Nobody begrudges David Eby and his wife for their success,” Margareta Dovgal, Conservative Party of BC candidate for Vancouver-Yaletown, said in the statement.

“The Conservative Party of BC wants more British Columbians to succeed. What families will not accept is a Premier who promised them $10-a-day child care, failed to deliver it, and then took one of the scarce spots for himself while a single mom working two jobs sits on a waitlist.”