Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

$10-a-day daycare program paused in order to stabilize, B.C. government says

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted February 18, 2026 7:24 pm
2 min read
Animal puppets hung in child daycare. View image in full screen
The B.C. government has announced it is pausing its $10-a-day daycare program for three years. Animal puppets are seen at a daycare facility in Langley, B.C., on May 29, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. government announced on Tuesday that it is pressing pause on one of its longstanding promises: universal $10-a-day child care.

The province is putting a three-year freeze on that program.

New enrolment is being paused and there won’t be any further expansion of spaces.

The province says the goal is to stabilize the program, instead of rolling it back and moving to income-tested eligibility.

“We are hearing from families that it’s a lottery system,” B.C. Education Minister Lisa Beare told Global News.

“We’re hearing from operators that we don’t have the operating model quite right. There is an equity in the system.

“We’ve been talking to the federal government and our provincial and territorial partners about the sustainability and the inflexibility in the program. You know, so these are all things that need to be addressed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Beare said any current fees are not changing and any families receiving subsidized daycare will continue to do so.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She said they are going to take this stabilization period to get the program “right.”

Click to play video: 'Sunshine Coast losing 20 daycare spaces'
Sunshine Coast losing 20 daycare spaces
Trending Now

Emily Mliecako, with Early Childhood Educators of BC, told Global News that they are happy the province is pausing the program.

“Especially the newest funding model, the operating funding model that is being used right now, we have heard many, many stories and have reported out to government that that funding model isn’t working for the operators and for the sector itself,” she said.

“So having a pause actually was welcomed at that moment.”

However, Mliecako said she thinks a three-year pause is too long.

Story continues below advertisement

“With this new amount of funding coming, that is a good thing because it’s maintaining what they have right now,” she said.

“However, there’s no room for real growth or opportunities for early childhood educators to have a robust wage grid, looking at their working conditions, looking at the quality of the programmes of the early childhood child care centres, all of those things are such critical pieces.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices