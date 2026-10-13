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Canada

Quebec author admits to plagiarism in earlier work, denies AI use

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2026 11:33 am
1 min read
Author Thélyson Orélien is shown in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
Author Thélyson Orélien is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Francois Couture (Mandatory Credit)
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Quebec author Thélyson Orélien is admitting he plagiarized other writers in his earlier work, but maintains he didn’t use artificial intelligence to write his acclaimed novel.

In a statement released by his publisher, Éditions du Boréal, Orélien apologized for making what he described as unacceptable mistakes in his youth.

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He also rejected allegations that his novel, C’était ça ou mourir, was written using AI.

Orélien says he began writing the novel in 2017 and finished writing the first draft in 2019.

He says no sentence in the book was generated by a machine.

The statement comes after allegations surfaced in October about the novel’s possible use of AI and plagiarism in Orélien’s earlier writings.

The prestigious French literature prize, the Académie Goncourt, subsequently removed the novel from its selection while Boréal suspended promotional activities surrounding the book.

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