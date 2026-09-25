Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec author dropped from Goncourt amid AI, plagiarism allegations

By Charlotte Glorieux The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2026 1:21 pm
1 min read
Author Thélyson Orélien is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Francois Couture (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Author Thélyson Orélien is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Francois Couture (Mandatory Credit). SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Académie Goncourt has removed Quebec author Thélyson Orélien’s novel from a list of finalists for the prestigious French literary prize.

The academy says the decision comes amid allegations that Orélien used artificial intelligence to write “C’était ça ou mourir” as well as plagiarism allegations involving Orélien’s earlier work.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a statement, the academy says several analyses by researchers and journalists point to the use of AI.

In a text message, Orélien said he was focusing on his health and declined to comment on the allegations.

He has previously denied using AI to write his work.

Orélien’s Quebec publisher suspended promotional activities for the novel this week, citing his well-being, and a Quebec book fair dropped him as its guest of honour.

Story continues below advertisement

The novel remains in the running for several other major French literary prizes.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices