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6 comments

  1. Anonymous
    October 13, 2026 at 12:13 pm

    Two provinces seriously looking at separation. Great job Liberals!

  2. Les
    October 13, 2026 at 12:10 pm

    He said the two provinces have bonds of family, friendship and business and are “stronger together.”
    Says the guy who fights Alberta at every opportunity.

  3. Ben
    October 13, 2026 at 11:56 am

    Probably smart to not follow Eby’s advice. He’s clearly not too bright.

  4. Malcolm Amber
    October 13, 2026 at 11:55 am

    Sounds like Carney is getting scared. He is pulling out all his buzz words. I guess he is starting to figure out if Alberta and Quebec separate Canada would be done. All in 11 years of Liberal rule! Saskatchewan would probably join Alberta. So what would be left of Canada? Basically Ontario.

  5. John
    October 13, 2026 at 11:15 am

    It’s the Liberal parties policies that are responsible for the separatist movement in Alberta!

  6. Raj
    October 13, 2026 at 10:40 am

    Global News simultaneously whining about “foreign interference” in Canada while praising a bunch of Canadian clowns who interfere in other countries like India. Canadian Liberals are easily some of the most brain dead idiots on the planet.

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Carney addresses Alberta separation referendum in Thanksgiving message

By Anja Karadeglija and Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2026 10:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s referendum is 1 week away: What should you know?'
Alberta’s referendum is 1 week away: What should you know?
The Alberta fall referendum is exactly one week away, with advance voting set to begin Tuesday. Global's Jazan Grewal is joined by Grace Skogstad, Professor Emeritus of Political Science at the University of Toronto, to discuss the ten questions on the ballot, and what to expect on Oct. 19.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney focused his Thanksgiving Day message on Alberta’s upcoming separation referendum, saying Canada is “worth fighting for.”

“This year, Thanksgiving is a bit different,” he said in the video message. “A week from today, Albertans will have the opportunity to make an important decision about their future: whether to remain part of Canada or begin a long and uncertain process through which Alberta could separate from Canada.”

Albertans will vote on Oct. 19 on whether the province should stay in Canada or hold a second, binding separation referendum.

In the video posted Monday and filmed in his old high school in Edmonton, Carney noted he grew up in Alberta.

Carney said the federal government is building “big things” in Alberta, including a new pipeline to the West Coast, but that Canada can’t achieve those goals if the country is divided.
“You can’t build big things on fault lines,” he said.

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Click to play video: 'Alberta’s referendum is 1 week away: What should you know?'
Alberta’s referendum is 1 week away: What should you know?

Carney also said the country must be strong as it faces threats to its economy, security and culture, and that we are “stronger together.”

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“Generations of Albertans helped build this country. It’s yours, it’s ours, and it’s worth fighting for,” he said.

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Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is scheduled to speak in Calgary on Friday, urging the province to stay within Canada.

In his own Thanksgiving message, BC NDP Leader David Eby, who is in the middle of a provincial election campaign, encouraged Albertans to vote for unity with Canada. He said the two provinces have bonds of family, friendship and business and are “stronger together.”

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