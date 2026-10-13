Carney addresses Alberta separation referendum in Thanksgiving message

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Prime Minister Mark Carney focused his Thanksgiving Day message on Alberta’s upcoming separation referendum, saying Canada is “worth fighting for.”

“This year, Thanksgiving is a bit different,” he said in the video message. “A week from today, Albertans will have the opportunity to make an important decision about their future: whether to remain part of Canada or begin a long and uncertain process through which Alberta could separate from Canada.”

Albertans will vote on Oct. 19 on whether the province should stay in Canada or hold a second, binding separation referendum.

In the video posted Monday and filmed in his old high school in Edmonton, Carney noted he grew up in Alberta.

Carney said the federal government is building “big things” in Alberta, including a new pipeline to the West Coast, but that Canada can’t achieve those goals if the country is divided.

“You can’t build big things on fault lines,” he said.

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Carney also said the country must be strong as it faces threats to its economy, security and culture, and that we are “stronger together.”

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“Generations of Albertans helped build this country. It’s yours, it’s ours, and it’s worth fighting for,” he said.

Canada is worth fighting for.



Watch the video: https://t.co/m4vh8s4R3S pic.twitter.com/T6Fjg0KfgM — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) October 12, 2026

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Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is scheduled to speak in Calgary on Friday, urging the province to stay within Canada.

In his own Thanksgiving message, BC NDP Leader David Eby, who is in the middle of a provincial election campaign, encouraged Albertans to vote for unity with Canada. He said the two provinces have bonds of family, friendship and business and are “stronger together.”