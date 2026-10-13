More than 220K cast advance votes in 2026 Toronto election, city says

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More than 220,000 people cast ballots during advance voting in the upcoming Toronto municipal election – a new record.

The City of Toronto said Tuesday that 222,550 eligible voters went to the polls during the six days of advance voting, which began on Oct. 6 and ended on Oct. 11.

The city said 36,743 voters cast ballots on Oct. 6, 31,018 voters did on Oct. 7 and 28,666 voters turned out on Oct. 8.

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On Oct. 9, 33,579 voters headed to the polls, and 39,181 voters followed suit on Oct. 10. Oct. 11 saw the highest turnout of all the advance voting days with 53,363 voters casting ballots.

The advance turnout for the 2026 election surpasses figures seen in previous advanced votes.

The city said 129,745 advance votes were cast in the 2023 mayoral by-election, compared to 115,911 advanced votes in the 2022 election, 124,299 advanced votes in the 2018 election, 161,147 advanced votes in 2014 and 77,365 advance votes in 2010.

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The next time Torontonians can vote is between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 26 – election day.