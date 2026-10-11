Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

First butterfly tagged in Winnipeg makes it to Mexico, expert says

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted October 11, 2026 4:45 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Tracking monarch butterfly migration'
Tracking monarch butterfly migration
WATCH: Tracking monarch butterfly migration – Aug 27, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After a journey of approximately 2,300km over the span of 40 days, a monarch butterfly has arrived in Mexico from Winnipeg.

How exactly do researchers know? They’ve been tagging them.

A research team from the Assiniboine Park Zoo, in collaboration with Environment and Climate Change Canada, began attaching miniscule tracking devices to monarchs in August.

Laura Burns, conservation programs manager at the Assiniboine Park Zoo, said the devices run on solar power.

“There’s two tiny solar panels and each little tag weighs 0.06 grams. They are solar powered, so they’ll continue running as long as they have access to sunlight and they ping off of cell towers, cell phones and wildlife telemetry towers to track migration,” she said.

Burns said more than 1,300 monarchs have been tagged this fall across North America.

Story continues below advertisement

The Assiniboine Zoo tagged 29, and they are patiently waiting to see more arrive in Mexico.

monarch tracking View image in full screen
Conservation experts in Winnipeg tagged 29 butterflies to see where they end up over the winter. Global News

“Some of them are still on the move. There are a bunch in Kansas and Missouri and Oklahoma and Texas right now,” Burns said. “A few of them will be making it to Mexico the next few days I’m hoping, if the winds are in their favor.”

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The journey though, is a dangerous one.

“They could run into cars, cities, agricultural fields, predators, bad weather events. All of these things can make the journey super dangerous, and we don’t really know the direct path they take,” Burns said.

But one butterfly tagged by the Winnipeg zoo has already made it to Mexico, one of three that have been detected in the country so far this season.

Story continues below advertisement

“It seems like it’s within the realm of normal, but she is one of the early arrivals in Mexico,” Burns said, adding the butterfly still has approximately 800 kilometres to go before it reaches its overwintering site.

Tracking the butterfly migration also allows researchers to identify what pathways they take so they can focus on conservation efforts in those areas.

“These data will show where those pinch points are, where [the butterflies] are not making it past. And maybe we should be focusing our mitigation and conservation efforts on those spots to make the biggest impact,” Burns said.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices