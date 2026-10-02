Ontario police officer charged after woman pepper sprayed following arrest

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A London, Ont. police officer has been charged with assault after allegedly using pepper spray on a woman following her arrest earlier this year.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. on April 29, London police said in a news release.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to police, Const. Brandon Mihalides used pepper spray following the arrest.

In Ontario, the use of pepper spray is subject to mandatory use-of-force reporting requirements and a subsequent review process, police said.

During that process, concerns were raised about the use of force, and the matter was referred to the Major Crime Section to investigate possible criminal conduct.

As a result of the investigation, the 29-year-old officer is facing one count of assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

The officer has been reassigned to non-operational administrative duties, police said.