Outfitters warn any N.B. ban on American hunters and anglers would devastate industry

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Pressure is mounting on New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt to scrap a proposal to retaliate against American tariffs by preventing U.S. citizens from obtaining provincial hunting and fishing licences.

Clay Harrison, head of the United Guides and Outfitters of New Brunswick, says any move to block foreigners from hunting and fishing would be devastating for local outfitters.

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Harrison says about 85 per cent of the industry’s clients are from the United States, with some local businesses relying solely on American customers.

A study from the Canadian Federation of Outfitter Associations says that of the $8.9 million spent in New Brunswick by clients of outfitters who came to hunt and fish in 2017, $7.3 million came from foreign clients.

Scott Ellis, the federation’s vice chair, says the industry has continued to thrive despite the trade war.

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He says a licence ban would only harm Canadians.

“It’ll be a devastating impact to tourism businesses across the country if this crazy idea got traction,” Ellis said in an interview.