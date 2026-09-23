Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Outfitters warn any N.B. ban on American hunters and anglers would devastate industry

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2026 12:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.B. government release new measures to protect economy and business owners amid trade war with U.S.'
N.B. government release new measures to protect economy and business owners amid trade war with U.S.
RELATED: N.B. government release new measures to protect economy and business owners amid trade war with U.S – Sep 10, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Pressure is mounting on New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt to scrap a proposal to retaliate against American tariffs by preventing U.S. citizens from obtaining provincial hunting and fishing licences.

Clay Harrison, head of the United Guides and Outfitters of New Brunswick, says any move to block foreigners from hunting and fishing would be devastating for local outfitters.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Harrison says about 85 per cent of the industry’s clients are from the United States, with some local businesses relying solely on American customers.

A study from the Canadian Federation of Outfitter Associations says that of the $8.9 million spent in New Brunswick by clients of outfitters who came to hunt and fish in 2017, $7.3 million came from foreign clients.

Scott Ellis, the federation’s vice chair, says the industry has continued to thrive despite the trade war.

Story continues below advertisement

He says a licence ban would only harm Canadians.

“It’ll be a devastating impact to tourism businesses across the country if this crazy idea got traction,” Ellis said in an interview.

 

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices