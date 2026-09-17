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Crime

Bail granted for Halifax woman accused of concealing newborn’s body

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 17, 2026 12:14 pm
2 min read
Halifax Regional Police said remains were discovered on May 24, 2026 after an urgent search for a newborn baby. The search began after a woman arrived in hospital two days earlier who appeared to have just given birth and was in critical condition. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police said remains were discovered on May 24, 2026 after an urgent search for a newborn baby. The search began after a woman arrived in hospital two days earlier who appeared to have just given birth and was in critical condition. Kendra Gannon/Global News
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A woman charged with concealing the body of a child and indignity to human remains in relation to the death of a Halifax newborn in May has been granted bail.

Ramandeep Kaur, 27, appeared in a Halifax courtroom Thursday morning.

She is also charged with obstruction of a peace officer and obstruction of justice in the case.

Her husband, Sukhpreet Singh, faces the same charges and remains in custody.

Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service confirms Kaur was granted release on a $6,000 surety. The judge granted her release on the condition that she live with her surety at a specific address in Halifax unless she receives permission from the court to reside elsewhere.

She must also attend court when directed, remain in Nova Scotia and report in person weekly to Halifax Regional Police. The conditions state Kaur must also deposit her passport and Indian national identity card with police.

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Click to play video: 'Questions after missing Halifax newborn baby found dead'
Questions after missing Halifax newborn baby found dead

The conditions were agreed upon by the Crown and Kaur’s lawyer, Trevor McGuigan.

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Kaur and Singh are both scheduled to return to court on Oct. 14.

Mother of newborn died in hospital

The charges stem from an urgent search and investigation this past spring for a missing newborn baby, whose remains were eventually found in a wooded area in the Goodwood, N.S., area.

Police said they were called on May 22 after a woman, who appeared to have recently given birth, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

A 911 call had been placed and the woman was transported by ambulance from a Clayton Park apartment building.

The woman, who police said was a relative of Singh’s, later died in hospital.

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An extensive search was launched by police and Nova Scotia Ground Search and Rescue, who combed the area around the apartment building on Willett Street.

The baby’s remains were found two days later about 10 kilometres from the initial search site after investigators received “new information” during interviews, police said at the time.

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