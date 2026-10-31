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Crime

18-year-old cyclist killed in midday hit-and-run in Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2026 11:08 am
1 min read
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A Sûreté du Québec logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press
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Montreal police say an 18-year-old cyclist was fatally struck by a driver who fled the scene before emergency crews arrived.

Quebec’s police watchdog says the vehicle was reportedly being pursued by an unmarked provincial police patrol car just before the deadly hit-and-run.

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The agency says early reports suggest police saw the vehicle committing a “possible violation” of road safety laws and tried to stop the driver, who fled and hit the cyclist.

Police say the collision occurred shortly before noon on Friday at the intersection of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Jeanne-Mance Street in Montreal’s Ahuntsic neighbourhood.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The province’s police investigations bureau, which probes incidents involving officers, has launched an investigation.

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