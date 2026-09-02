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5 comments

  1. Anonymous
    September 2, 2026 at 2:48 pm

    Having worked in the military, this guy was given permission by Kegseth to say this

  2. Dr. america
    September 2, 2026 at 2:39 pm

    nutlick should definitely triple his meds and re-see his all american psychiatrist…it might shut him up finally

  3. Dr. america
    September 2, 2026 at 2:35 pm

    Nutlick needs double his meds…..maybe triple.

  4. Lol
    September 2, 2026 at 2:28 pm

    @DennisBrady Absolutely nothing. We’re hardly a real country.

  5. Dennis Brady
    September 2, 2026 at 2:25 pm

    What do we bring to the table militarily that would sway any conflict?

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Canada

Canada is an ‘indispensable’ ally despite political tensions: U.S. admiral

By Alex Boutilier Global News
Posted September 2, 2026 2:15 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Victoria host meeting of top military minds'
Victoria host meeting of top military minds
Top military leaders from 29 Indo-Pacific countries have gathered in Victoria to talk about the challenges facing the region, as relations between the U.S and many allies are at a low ebb. Ben O'Hara-Byrne reports.
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The head of U.S. Pacific Command called Canada an “indispensable” partner in the Indo-Pacific and said military-to-military relations are removed from the current political and economic conflict between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters in British Columbia Wednesday, Adm. Samuel Paparo talked up the importance of Canada-U.S. military cooperation for the mutual defence of the continent’s Pacific coast.

Paparo’s comments come as U.S. President Donald Trump and his cabinet secretaries continue to attack Canada in media appearances and on social media after trade talks between the two countries fell apart last month.

“Military-to-military relationships are such a serious foundation, they’re executed without emotion, they’re executed on the facts on the ground of a requirement to defend our spaces together,” Paparo told reporters in Victoria.

“Militaries are designed to remain apolitical and ruthlessly focused on defence of the geography and the capability and the long term interests of the company. So while you do see political discussions take place, for military professionals, we’re always ruthlessly focused on the mission ahead.”

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Canadians certainly have seen “political discussions take place” between the two countries over the last two weeks.

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The two countries appeared close to a trade deal last month, but discussions fell apart on Aug. 21. The Trump administration accused the Canadian negotiators of altering the deal on the table in the last minute, while the Canadian government has said the U.S. brought forward a deal that differed from what was discussed.

Prime Minister Mark Carney reiterated Tuesday that the deal the U.S. side proposed included several non-starters — such as changes to French language and cultural rules, U.S. say over Canada’s trade deals with other nations, and changes that would threaten the long-term viability of the Canadian auto sector.

On Wednesday, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested Carney blew up trade talks in order to “gain leverage” over sovereignty movements in Quebec and Alberta.

“They treat their biggest trading partner so, so poorly,” said Lutnick, whose government has imposed repeated rounds of sweeping tariffs against Canada and other allied nations since Trump returned to office in January 2025, during a CNBC interview.

Paparo was speaking at the close of the annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defence conference, this year co-hosted by the U.S. and Canada.

The conference brings together senior military leadership from Indo-Pacific nations to discuss the security environment and military-to-military cooperation, and includes close American allies as well as adversaries, including China.

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Paparo laughed off a question about the circumstances under which he would accept orders to take military action against Canada, given that his commander-in-chief — Trump — has openly mused about the country’s annexation.

“I find that scenario to be absolutely and utterly preposterous,” Paparo said.

“Would you ask me please also what my attack plans are for the Martians?”

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